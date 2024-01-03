Congressman Jonathan Jackson (Submitted photo)

The 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Program will be held Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover. The keynote speaker will be Congressman Jonathan Jackson, the youngest son of Rev. Jesse Jackson and godson of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards are Midshipman First Class Max Josef Bueno, Drum Major Award; Joseph Butler, Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center Award; Del. Bonnie Cullison, Courageous Leadership Award; Midshipman First Class Kaylah Gillums, Drum Major Award; Erica Griswold, Drum Major Award; the Harris Family Foundation, Coretta Scott King Award; Roslyn Johnson, Dream Keepers Award; Jared Littmann, We Share the Dream Award; Gov. Wes Moore, Morris H. Blum Humanitarian Award; Dana Schallheim, Alan Legum Civil Rights Award; James Spearman, Peacemaker Award; and Ralph Thomas, Drum Major Award.

Dignitaries attending will include Moore, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Congressman John Sarbanes, County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

A solo gospel performance by Larraine Jones from the Fowler United Methodist Church will be featured. Tickets are $100 per person and are available for purchase at https://mlkjrmd.org or directly from MLK Jr. Committee members.

For more information, call Arlene Jackson at 301-538-6353.

