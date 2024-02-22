Source: Greater Baltimore Committee

The Greater Baltimore Committee is preparing to host the inaugural Baltimore Region Investment Summit, which is set to take place on June 27. Recognized as an official spinoff of the United States Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA Investment Summit, the local Summit will highlight the area’s vast array of development announcements.

The Summit is tentatively scheduled to take place at Maryland Institute College of Art, a short walk from Baltimore’s Penn Station, which is undergoing a $150 million modernization project. SelectUSA is a high profile foreign direct investment conference for international businesses looking at opportunities in growth markets.

The Summit will feature speakers driving major investment and development projects in the region and leave attendees with a broader understanding of the Baltimore region’s technology, manufacturing, hospitality and community redevelopment efforts.

Recent announcements regarding major projects that are in their early stages in the Baltimore region include the $500 million Inner Harbor overhaul, the finalized lease agreement for Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the resurrection by Tradepoint Atlantic of Sparrows Point, and plans for Howard County’s Gateway Master Plan.

“The summit will give a global audience an inside look into why the Baltimore region offers so much as a destination for transformative opportunities,” said Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System and chair of the GBC. “Companies and investors will be leaning in and committing long-term investments making this event a special opportunity to identify partners to be part of key development projects across the region.”

Those interested in attending the Summit can register at gbc.org/events.

