The Central Maryland Chamber will host its Awards Gala on April 15, 2024, at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover beginning at 6 p.m.

The event salutes the accomplishments of the Central Maryland Region’s most dedicated civil servants and chamber members/volunteers. The event will also celebrate the Chamber’s 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees, which include:

Start-Up of the Year

Woman-Owned Business of the Year

BIPOC Business of the Year*

Small Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Lori Ratzburg

Government Advocate of the Year

*Black, Indigenous, and People of Color

SPIRIT OF COMMUNITY AWARD NOMINEES

Public Safety Winners

Police Officer of the Year: Sgt. Anthony Miskovish, Laurel Police Department

Police Officer of the Year: Corporal Derek DeLoatch, Anne Arundel County Police Department

Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Corporal Nelson Broderick, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County

Firefighter of the Year: Vincent Nicolas, Anne Arundel County Fire Department

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Jonathan Hartley, Odenton Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

Military Service Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Victoria Boyton, Defense Media Activity

Elementary Educator of the Year Nominees

Shannon Smythe, Waugh Chapel Elementary

Kayla Clements, Pershing Hill Elementary

Scott Armstrong, Pershing Hill Elementary

Angelique Jones, Crofton Woods Elementary

Erica Cosgrove, South Shore Elementary

Mary Ann Perret, Crofton Meadows Elementary

Tiffin Smith, Piney Orchard Elementary

Middle School Educator of the Year Nominees

Bryan Sto Thomas, Meade Middle

Ida Heck, Arundel Middle

Kevin Embury, Old Mill Middle South

High School Educator of the Year Nominees

Don Kerr, Center for Applied Technology North

Alysha Cardoso, Old Mill High

Tracey Chalk, Ruth Parker Eason

Nick Noone, Meade High

Facilities Support Staff of the Year Nominees

Louis Queen, Four Seasons Elementary

Morris Snowden, Center for Applied Technology North

JudyLee McLean, Van Bokkelen Elementary School

Administrative Support Staff of the Year Nominees

Vivianette Colon, Meade Middle

Cierra Brockington, Rippling Woods Elementary

LaDonna Martin, Old Mill Middle South

Linda Best-Hazan, West Meade Early Education Center

Violet Lewis, Ruth Parker Eason

Muriel Fisher, Crofton Meadows Elementary

Lonnie Pierce, Meade High

Dawn Maxwell, Piney Orchard Elementary

Administrator of the Year Nominees

Lindsay Drager, AACPS Virtual Academy

Aleah Queen, Rippling Woods Elementary

Katlyn Falls, Old Mill High

Maureen Clary, Arundel Middle

April Murphy, Monarch Global Academy

Business Partner of the Year Nominees

Corporal Keith Smith, School Resource Officer at Meade Middle School

Sergeant John Sims, Crofton Police Officer at Crofton Elementary School

Jocelyn Turner, PTO President of West Meade Early Education Center PTO

“We are excited to celebrate and honor some of the incredible individuals and businesses who serve our community,” said Kim Wirt, director of operations for the Central Maryland Chamber. “Our region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people we will be recognizing who make our region one of the best places to live, work, and do business.”

For more information about the event or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/CMCAwardsGala415