The finalists for the 2024 ICON Awards, which honor the best in Maryland’s technology and life sciences communities, have been announced by The Maryland Tech Council. Winners will be announced on May 23, at MTC’s Industry Awards Celebration at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.
This year the MTC is introducing the Pava LaPere Award in honor of the late founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies, in Baltimore. This award will recognize outstanding contributions to innovation and excellence within Maryland’s technology and life sciences communities.
“Each year the ICON Awards recognize the companies and leaders that are taking excellence to a new level,” said Kelly Schulz, CEO of the MTC. “This year’s awards ceremony will have added significance as we honor the memory of Pava LaPere, who embodied the very best that Maryland’s technology community has to offer.”
The finalists are:
Technology Company of the Year
IonQ
Xometry
Floreo
Curbio
Life Sciences Company of the Year
AstraZeneca
REGENXBIO
Arcellx
BIOQUAL
Kerecis
Government Contracting Company of the Year
Red Alpha
Strativia
N4 Solutions
MetaPhase Consulting
RealmOne
Emerging Technology Company of the Year
NanoBioFAB
Clym Environmental Services
Trinity Cyber
Dwellwell Analytics
Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year
DELFI Diagnostics
Glyscend Therapeutics
Luminoah
Cellphire Therapeutics
RoosterBio
C-Suite of the Year
Tom Shelly, Chief Operating Officer, Red Alpha
Charles Mosser, CFO, IntelliGenesis
Robert Charles, CFO, Digital Harbor Foundation
Jesse Damsker, COO, ReveraGen BioPharma
CEO Technology
Xiaonao Liu, NanoBioFAB
Andrew Coy, Digital Harbor Foundation
Dr. Elizabeth P. Clayborne, NasaClip
CEO Life Sciences
Elaine Haynes, KaloCyte
Neal Piper, Luminoah
Hafiz Ahmed, GlycoMantra
Benjamin Holmes, Nanochon
CEO Government Contracting
Anil Sharma, 22nd Century Technologies
Delali Dzirasa, Fearless
Frank LeQuang, N4 Solutions
Neal Frick, CyberCore Technologies
Deal of the Year
RealmOne
IMB Partners
JMI
Register for the Industry Awards Celebration at www.members.mdtechcouncil.com/calendar.