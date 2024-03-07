The finalists for the 2024 ICON Awards, which honor the best in Maryland’s technology and life sciences communities, have been announced by The Maryland Tech Council. Winners will be announced on May 23, at MTC’s Industry Awards Celebration at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

This year the MTC is introducing the Pava LaPere Award in honor of the late founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies, in Baltimore. This award will recognize outstanding contributions to innovation and excellence within Maryland’s technology and life sciences communities.

“Each year the ICON Awards recognize the companies and leaders that are taking excellence to a new level,” said Kelly Schulz, CEO of the MTC. “This year’s awards ceremony will have added significance as we honor the memory of Pava LaPere, who embodied the very best that Maryland’s technology community has to offer.”

The finalists are:

Technology Company of the Year

IonQ

Xometry

Floreo

Curbio

Life Sciences Company of the Year

AstraZeneca

REGENXBIO

Arcellx

BIOQUAL

Kerecis

Government Contracting Company of the Year

Red Alpha

Strativia

N4 Solutions

MetaPhase Consulting

RealmOne

Emerging Technology Company of the Year

NanoBioFAB

Clym Environmental Services

Trinity Cyber

Dwellwell Analytics

Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year

DELFI Diagnostics

Glyscend Therapeutics

Luminoah

Cellphire Therapeutics

RoosterBio

C-Suite of the Year

Tom Shelly, Chief Operating Officer, Red Alpha

Charles Mosser, CFO, IntelliGenesis

Robert Charles, CFO, Digital Harbor Foundation

Jesse Damsker, COO, ReveraGen BioPharma

CEO Technology

Xiaonao Liu, NanoBioFAB

Andrew Coy, Digital Harbor Foundation

Dr. Elizabeth P. Clayborne, NasaClip

CEO Life Sciences

Elaine Haynes, KaloCyte

Neal Piper, Luminoah

Hafiz Ahmed, GlycoMantra

Benjamin Holmes, Nanochon

CEO Government Contracting

Anil Sharma, 22nd Century Technologies

Delali Dzirasa, Fearless

Frank LeQuang, N4 Solutions

Neal Frick, CyberCore Technologies

Deal of the Year

RealmOne

IMB Partners

JMI

Register for the Industry Awards Celebration at www.members.mdtechcouncil.com/calendar.

