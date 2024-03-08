The Christian Choir of Howard County is directed by Ed Hawkin. (Submitted photo)

The Sisters of Bon Secours, USA, will hold a concert on Palm Sunday in honor of the congregation’s 200th anniversary in 2024. The concert features The Christian Choir of Howard County directed by Ed Hawkin, performing “Who Is This King,” a cantata by Lloyd Larson and Joseph M. Martin.

When? Palm Sunday, March 24

4-6 p.m. concert, immediately followed by a reception

Where? Bon Secours Chapel

1525 Marriottsville Road

Marriottsville, MD

Admission is free. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/BonSecours200thAnniversaryConcert or call 410-442-3120.

“There is something about music that comforts those who are sick; it also brings people together across cultures, ages and life experiences,” said Elaine Davia, area leader of the Sisters of Bon Secours, USA. “Compassion and healing are so much a part of our Bon Secours story, and celebrating our anniversary with music is a fitting way to rejoice how our mission and charism have spread through the world over the past 200 years.”

Founded on Jan. 24, 1824, in Paris, France, the Sisters of Bon Secours were recognized for providing health care to the sick and dying in their homes. The Sisters of Bon Secours established its first USA ministry in Baltimore in 1881 and expanded to serving communities along the East Coast. Today, the sisters practice their healing mission around the globe and have health care facilities in the United States, Ireland and Peru.

The Sisters of Bon Secours, USA, are part of a religious congregation of Roman Catholic women comprised of sisters from six countries: the United States, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Peru and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Sisters of Bon Secours serve as caregivers, spiritual directors, chaplains, administrators, community organizers, board members, advocates and more.

Lay people are engaged in the sisters’ mission through Bon Secours Associates,Bon Secours Volunteer Ministry, Bon Secours Young Adults and the Bon Secours Retreat and Conference Center. The congregation’s Motherhouse is in Paris, and its USA headquarters are based in Marriottsville, Maryland, on the campus where the Bon Secours Retreat and Conference Center is located.