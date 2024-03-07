Tammi Thomas, right, welcomed Girl Scout Shreya Dinesh to TEDCO for a day of mentoring and career exploration as part of the Distinguished Women Award program. (Submitted photo)

The Girl Scouts of Central Maryland selected Tammi Thomas, TEDCO’s chief development and marketing officer, as one of five women chosen for their annual Distinguished Women Awards. These awards celebrate local professional women leaders who are making an impact in the business world and their communities.

As part of the award, honorees share professional insights with a high school aged Girl Scout as they shadow the honoree for a day. This experience provides Girl Scouts with mentors and career exploration while boosting their self-confidence and offering leadership opportunities.

Thomas welcomed shadow Girl Scout Shreya Dinesh to TEDCO headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 21. Throughout the day, Dinesh had the opportunity to sit in on meetings, interact with employees from various departments and attend an event with the World Trade Center Institute CEO council.

Each of the shadow Girl Scouts retell their experiences at the awards ceremony, which is a highlight of the event.

The awardees will be honored April 18 at The Center Club, in Baltimore. The event is a networking fundraiser that supports Girl Scouts’ programming which aims to develop the next generation of women leaders. For more information, visit www.gscm.org/en/support-us/donate-locally/distinguished-women-awards.html.

