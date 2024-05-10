The City of Laurel’s 43rd Annual Main Street Festival begins with a parade at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. on May 11, 2024.

More than 50 parade participants including cool cars, walkers, and marchers will greet and entertain festival goers on Main Street between 6th and 8th Street. This year’s Grand Marshal is Jane Abel, a valued member of the Laurel Board of Trade. The event features more than 200 vendors, numerous community groups, first responders, and lots of fun for the children.

The Main Street Festival will also broadcast live on Laurel TV and on the City of Laurel-Government Facebook page. Tune in to Comcast channels 996 and 71, or Verizon channel 12 for the Laurel TV broadcast. Alternatively, the livestream can be viewed on LaurelTV.org, and the Laurel TV official YouTube channel.

Festival logistics:

· There is no specific parking area allocated for the parade and festival. Please park along the side streets and secure viewing spots early.

· Leave your pets at home unless they are designated service animals.

· The Missing Children’s booth is located at the information staging area at 384 B Main Street.

· Bands will perform on three stages throughout the day. One stage is located at the corner of B and Main Streets, another at the Quill Lot on 378 Main Street, and the third next to Oliver’s Tavern at 531 Main Street.