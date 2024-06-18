The Business Women’s Network of Howard County is set to celebrate its 45th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, BWN’s all-volunteer board of directors and members have planned celebratory events in the coming months, including:



Celebration Reception

Wednesday, Aug. 21

4:30–6:30 p.m.

The Collective Offshore

10221 Wincopin Circle

Columbia



Anniversary Party

Wednesday, Sept. 18

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

The Great Room at Savage Mill

8600 Foundry Street

Savage



Marci Brand, president of BWN and founder of Creative Marketing Concepts, described the September event as “a celebration of the legacy and lasting power of women helping women to succeed as executives, business owners and leaders.”



The organization was created in 1979 as The Women’s Network by a group of women looking to reenter the workforce after having children. Today, BWN has 200 members who participate in its monthly luncheons, happy hours and coffee meetups.



Since its establishment in the early 2000s, the BWN Scholarship Foundation has granted nearly $100,000 in scholarships to local women returning to school to complete or further their educations. Sue Bullock, chair of the BWN Scholarship Foundation and owner of Celebrate Awards & Gifts, in Ellicott City, said her committee is looking forward to awarding the largest amount to date to this year’s scholarship recipients.



For more information and sponsorship information, visit www.mybwn.org or contact Marci Brand at [email protected].



Related