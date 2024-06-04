Photo credit: Columbia Association

Columbia Association will be offering pavilion seating, a picnic supper and a cash bar at the annual Friends of the Fourth Independence Day festivities, which again will be held at the Columbia Lakefront Pavilion.



The site will be the setting for communal tables, chairs and a buffet prepared by Offshore. It will provide proximity to the evening’s musical entertainment and “an uncrowded, comfortable view of the spectacular fireworks,” according to the organizers.

The all-you-can-eat picnic spread will be offered by Offshore for $85 per person. It will include baby back ribs, smoked chicken thighs, Wagyu burgers, falafels, mac and cheese, crab mac and cheese, potato salad, Greek salad, pasta salad, Mexican street corn salad and fruit. Assorted dessert bars and ice cream novelties will also be offered.



The cash bar will include a variety of local beers, wines and signature cocktails. The buffet and cash bar will open at 6 p.m., while the buffet closes at 8:30 p.m.; last call for the bar will be at 9 p.m.



The musical entertainment for the evening, produced by the Merriweather Arts & Culture Center, also begins at 6 p.m. with the blues jump band Big Joe & The Dynaflows. Next up at 7:30 p.m. by the dance rhythms of Quitapenas, a tropical Afro-Latin combo.



The fireworks, hosted by the Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks, will begin around 9:15 p.m.



The festivities will be presented by Howard County Government and CA, with Howard Hughes Holdings and other partners. Proceeds benefit Columbia Lakefront activities. Reserved parking in the Sterrett Place surface parking lot is available to ticket purchasers for an additional $15 per car.



To purchase tickets for plaza seating and/or the picnic supper (and to reserve a parking pass), visit https://FriendsoftheFourth.eventbrite.com.

