Two open house events scheduled for June 6 will allow City of Laurel residents and stakeholders to receive updates and provide input on development of the city’s first Sustainability Plan. The first session runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a second session will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Both sessions will take place at the Joseph R. Robison Laurel Municipal Center at 8103 Sandy Spring Road in Laurel.

Opening remarks will be presented at the start of each open house session and light refreshments will be provided. Residents and stakeholders will be asked to provide input on Sustainability Plan Focus Group recommendations.

“I am deeply committed to fostering a sustainable future for our community,” said Mayor Keith Sydnor. “These focus groups represent our collective efforts to address environmental challenges and implement innovative solutions. Together, we will ensure that our city remains a vibrant, resilient, and eco-friendly place for generations to come.”

Feedback can be provided at the public meeting or through the online survey at https://bit.ly/LaurelSustainability.

For additional questions and comments, or for those who need accommodations or information in languages other than English to participate, please contact Michele Blair, Environmental Programs Manager, Tel. (301) 725-5300 or [email protected].