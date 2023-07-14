Gov. Wes Moore and Orioles Chair and Managing Partner John Angelos released the following joint statement regarding Camden Yards:

“The last four months have been exciting on and off the field. Baltimore City and the state of Maryland all have Orioles fever. We’ve laid the groundwork for success, and progress is also being made on our vision to expand and revitalize the Camden Yards campus.

“We are determined to make it happen, and soon.

“What comes next for the Camden Yards campus must serve our entire community and the city as a whole. From the ballpark and surrounding neighborhoods to Harborplace and the Inner Harbor, we are committed to making the downtown corridor a premier destination that benefits Baltimore and Maryland residents year-round.

“We have shared ideals to create a thriving and inclusive Baltimore, not just for the Orioles, but for all those who call it home.”

