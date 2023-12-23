The Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com ― which is set for Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, in Annapolis ― will for the second consecutive year undertake significant conservation efforts to create an environmentally responsible event.

This year, the Military Bowl is again partnering with local nonprofit Annapolis Green to make the game as eco-friendly as possible. The planning started early to ensure all plates, napkins, utensils and cups (which look like plastic, but are not) are made from plant-based materials and can be added to the bins marked for compost.

Last year, the event was honored by Bowl Season with its Sustainability Award for its conservation efforts, which resulted in the recycling of 780 pounds of bottles and cans, and the collection of 1.5 tons of waste that was diverted from landfills and turned into compost.

Additionally, the Military Bowl is participating in Bowl Season’s sustainability efforts to recycle bottles and turn them into merchandise.

Bowl Season is in the midst of a three-year partnership with UNIFI, the makers of REPREVE a brand of recycled performance fibers. Leveraging its proprietary regeneration technology, REPREVE has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber to develop sustainable products worldwide. This year’s athlete’s Bowl Bound shirts, provided by Vapor Elemental wear, were made from 16 recycled plastic bottles each.

This year’s event matches Virginia Tech and Tulane, with kickoff set for 2 p.m.; the game will be televised on ESPN. The Military Bowl benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat in Madison, Md., in Dorchester County for wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members, their families and caregivers.

