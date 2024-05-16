The Maryland Blacks Bears are currently in Blaine, Minn., to play for the North American Hockey League’s Robertson Cup for the second consecutive season. The team advanced after winning the East Division Championship last Sunday night at sold-out Piney Orchard Ice Arena, beating the Maine Nordiques 6-2 in the deciding game of their third round playoff series.



The Black Bears will play the Minot Minotauros in a best-of-three series at Blaine’s Fogerty Arena. The winner will play the winner of the Anchorage Wolverines-Lone Star Brahmas series in a one-game final on Tuesday, May 21.



The games will be available via NAHL TV and will be shown at the team’s local watch parties at Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery, in Crofton, on Friday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 18, also at 8:30 p.m.



If a third game is necessary, the watch party at the Brewery will start on Sunday, May 19, at 7 p.m. If the Black Bears win the series, they will play in the title game, which will also be shown at Chesepooic, on Tuesday, May 21, at 8 p.m.



