Monumental Sports Network and Annapolis Blues FC are partnering to broadcast six matches on the network’s streaming platform during the 2024 National Premier Soccer League season.



The broadcast schedule begins with Annapolis’ season opener at home against Maryland Bobcats FC on Wednesday, May 15, at 7 p.m. and will run through the conclusion of the regular season at the beginning of July.



Annapolis Blues broadcasts will be available to area soccer fans via Monumental’s digital streaming platform within the network’s footprint, stretching from Delaware to Richmond, Va. Fans can watch the games on monumentalsportsnetwork.com or by downloading the Monumental streaming app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.



2024 Annapolis Blues Matches on Monumental Sports Network

Wednesday, May 15 vs. Maryland Bobcats FC at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1 vs. DMV Elite FC at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7 vs. Alexandria Rough Diamonds at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 16 vs. Frederick FC at 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 vs. Virginia Beach City FC at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 vs. Grove Soccer United at 7 p.m.



