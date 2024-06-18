Should you encounter Kelsey Peters by day, you’re probably in the textile industry, as she works for an area fabric manufacturer.

However, about once a month her alter ego overtakes the mild-mannered Peters and she becomes “Belle Du’Brawl,” one of the queens on wheels for the all-volunteer Patuxent Roller Derby, a full contact (yet mostly non-violent) concern that’s gaining more attention from area thrill seekers.

But that’s not all of PRD’s appeal. The 501(c) 3 league operates with two teams ― the Kraken Skulls and the Salty Beaches ― and has been building a following since its inception three years ago by incorporating a business model designed to distribute financial gains to local charities.

Open market

Peters serves as chair of the marketing committee for PRD, which was founded on July 11, 2021, by “Tricky Nicky” Corpuz, a roller derby lovin’ Texas transplant who serves as the fledgling organization’s president.

“That first day, five of us met at Alpha Ridge Park,” in Marriottsville, said Peters, “hoping to find a new hobby and make some new friends. That’s when we realized we’d found a market for the sport in central Maryland.”

in April and May, PRD presented two bouts: first, the Salty Beaches defeated the Kraken Skulls; then PRD won its next contest against the Frederick Roller Derby. In June, PRD lost a home bout against Ghost Fleet Roller Derby of Virginia and lost an away bout in June to the 301 Derby Dames of Southern Maryland.

As for the rules, each team has five players on the track at a time, with the jammer behind a pack of four blockers. Each jammer needs to penetrate the pack as many times as possible in two minutes (unless the jammer stops play sooner to prevent the other jammer from scoring).

There are five more bouts (plus a mixer for players from across the region) slated for the 2024 season, which runs into October. The next contest is on July 6 against the Virginia Vipers at the PRD’s home venue, Benfield Sportscenter, in Millersville.

Charity angle

Part of the reason financial progress has been made is that PRD charges for membership, with dues for its 55 players and 10 officials set at $60 per month. Tickets for each bout cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door, with merchandise sales and contributions from supportive fans rounding out the revenue streams and letting the PRD to keep a balanced ledger.

The first bout this season attracted 90 paying customers, the second 60 fans. “We’re financially stable now,” said Corpuz. “We’ve paid for our arena for the season and have uniforms.

“After we cover our expenses,” she said, who works as a payroll administrator for a construction company, “whatever we have left goes to area charities,” which have included Luna’s House Animal Care & Education Center, of Harford County; as well as the Casey Cares Foundation, the Community Action Council and the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center, all of Howard County. To date, distributions have totaled approximately $2,000.

The spirit of PRD’s efforts are not lost on Anna Katz, director of grants and support for Grassroots. “Last summer, (PRD) collected and donated needed items for our emergency shelter and made a generous financial contribution from the proceeds of their May bout,” she said. “We loved the energy of the fans at the event and their spirit of community.”

Those good vibes have been directed both ways, as the nonprofits “have gotten involved to help promote our efforts,” said Peters, adding, “Our goal is to donate to Howard County charities, but if we can’t find one to work with, we look around metro Baltimore.”

Venue searches

Still, an ongoing challenge for PRD has been finding a venue in Howard County for bouts as well as another for practice sessions, which now take place in Baltimore City and in Dundalk. However, for Peters, Corpuz and company, it’s onward and upward.

“About 25 people showed up at our most recent boot camp this spring and eight of them are now dues-paying members,” said Corpuz. “For next season, we hope to advance to presenting A- and B-level teams, like Free State Roller Derby (of Rockville), which is a more established league.

Today, she’s looking forward to enjoying the season and the next boot camp in September. As for PRD’s progress, Corpuz was reflective. “If you’d asked me a few years ago I wouldn’t have guessed that we’d have had 55 skaters at this point,” she said, “but we feel roller derby is more than just a sport. It’s a community, a passion and a way of life.”