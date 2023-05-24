Columbia-based TEDCO announced a Venture Funds investment of $300,000 into Pathotrak, a biotechnology company.

College Park-based Pathotrak is a business with the mission to create a world with fresher and safer food using cost-efficient innovative technology. This technology will allow the expedition of foodborne pathogen detection, providing companies and producers with faster results and ultimately shortening what is typically a 22-hour process down to under six hours.

This rapid detection process has the potential to decrease food waste, allowing products to be placed on shelves up to an entire day earlier while also reducing the costs of food production — from the costly warehousing and refrigeration processes to the expensive recalls.

Pathotrak has been a portfolio company with TEDCO for the past several years, having received funding and support from the Maryland Innovation Initiative and the NIST Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Program.

