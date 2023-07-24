The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, in North Laurel, has been named by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2023. This marks the fifth consecutive year APL has received the award.

APL placed 17th among a list of the top 100 innovative companies from around the world. Additionally, it was selected as the Best Workplace for early career innovators.

APL was recognized for its long-standing culture of innovation that has sparked scientific and engineering advances for the nation since 1942. Most recently, these include DART, the first planetary defense test mission; cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine-learning advances; national security contributions from undersea to space; and health care, environmental and climate change breakthroughs.

APL was selected as the Best Workplace for early career innovators because of its emphasis on encouraging all staff members to explore ideas and investigate high-risk and transformational ideas, no matter their level of experience. One way APL accomplishes this goal is through Project Catalyst, which targets emerging challenges and often results in unexpected positive impacts for sponsors. APL distributed more than 400 Project Catalyst and internal funding awards in 2022.

APL is one of only two entities — with Siemens — to be named a “Best Workplace for Innovators” every year since the award’s inception in 2019. The laboratory previously appeared on Fast Company lists of top innovative companies for breakthroughs in space and health care, and nine different APL innovations have been honored with World Changing Idea awards.

