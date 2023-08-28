A group of U.S. Space Force faculty and the incoming inaugural cohort of Schriever and West Space Scholars recently toured the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory as a part of the Space Force’s Professional Military Education program, an ongoing partnership between the Space Force and Johns Hopkins University.

Last year, the Space Force tapped the JHU School of Advanced International Studies to implement the USSF PME program, which is intended to promote the professional development of top Space Force leadership candidates, as well as joint force, interagency and international partners.

APL is collaborating with SAIS to offer classified research opportunities to the Space Force in national security space, technology and policy. APL is providing the candidates with state-of-the-art facilities for collaboration on world-class research and development projects, as well as access to specialized and highly classified facilities for work related to their national security missions.

The program allows Space Force Guardians and other students to graduate with a Master of International Public Policy degree while studying at the School of Advanced International Studies campus in Washington, D.C.

Program candidates are able to undertake classified research opportunities at APL and take advantage of space-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) electives from the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, allowing them to choose the coursework most relevant for their desired career objectives and learning outcomes.

