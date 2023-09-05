Columbia-based Tenable announced for the third consecutive year that it has swept the Security Management category of the 2023 CRN Annual Report Card Awards by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company.

Tenable was recognized across four subcategories: managed and cloud services, product innovation, support and partnership.

CRN’s ARC Awards honor best-in-class vendors who are committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relations. Solution providers give feedback that recognizes technology manufacturers’ efforts to design channel-friendly product offerings, develop strong partner programs and develop long-term successful relationships with them.

ARC Awards are based on research conducted by The Channel Company with an invitation-only survey. This year, 3,300 solution providers across North America rated 68 vendor partners on the aforementioned four criteria.

