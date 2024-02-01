The newest member of the Maryland Tech Council is Google. The Mountain View, Calif.-based corporation has joined the MTC during a time of heightened advocacy and rapid growth in membership and events.

Highlights include:

● Nearly 800 member organizations

● 90-plus events annually

● Year-round advocacy at the local, state, and federal levels

● A new life sciences curriculum agreement between MTC’s BioHub Maryland’s initiative and the National Institute of Bioprocessing and Research Training

Maryland ranks No. 3 in the U.S. for technology and science workforce, according to the Milken Institute, and boasts the ninth-highest concentration of tech workers nationally, according to CompTIA.



