Columbia-based TEDCO has invested $300,000 in Venture Funds in Pathotrak, a College Park-based biotechnology company that offers a cost-efficient solution to reduce the detection time of food safety tests.

Pathotrak’s patented technology expedites foodborne pathogen detection to eliminate food safety risks, lower costs for producers and avoid food outbreaks. Through the technology, the company aims to improve the pathogen detection process from the typical 22-hour enrichment to an approximately 5.5-hour solution.

Pathotrak previously received funding and support from TEDCO’s funds and programs, including the Venture Funds, Maryland Innovation Initiative and NIST–Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Program.

“We are dedicated to providing producers and manufacturers with the tools to be better equipped in the foodborne pathogen detection process,” said Javier Atencia, CEO of Pathotrak. “Thanks to TEDCO’s investment, we can further our mission to not only accelerate turnaround time of food safety tests but also contribute to reducing food waste and minimizing the cost of recalls.”

