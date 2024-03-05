A next-generation life sciences accelerator is the Maryland Tech Council’s newest member. The mission of Blackbird Laboratories, which was launched with a $100 million founding grant from The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, is to accelerate the development and commercialization of medicines and technologies to enhance the well-being of patients facing unmet medical needs.

Initially, Blackbird Labs is focused on advancing innovation across a range of therapeutic modalities and indications, including inflammation and immunology, neurological diseases, genetic diseases and cancer.

“Blackbird Labs is uniquely positioned to commercialize groundbreaking medicines and technologies emerging from its partner research institutions that have the potential to change patients’ lives,” said MTC CEO Kelly Schulz. “They have quickly assembled a respected team of scientists, executives and entrepreneurs whose insights will help MTC expand our world-class innovation ecosystem in Maryland.”

Maryland is one of the nation’s strongest life sciences ecosystems, as Maryland and the BioHealth Capital region are the no. 3 ranked biopharma cluster in the nation. The state boasts more than 2,300 life sciences firms and 54,000 life sciences workers, and the industry generates an estimated $20 billion in annual economic activity.

