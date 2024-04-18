Columbia-based TEDCO has received $1,150,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending to advance its Federal Lab Leveraging Innovation to Products Pilot Program. The direct spending request was sponsored by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and included in the fiscal 2024 Financial Services and General Government funding bill, which was recently signed into law as part of a fiscal 24 appropriations package.

The FLLIP Pilot Program will be a collaborative effort between TEDCO and the Frederick Innovation Technology Center Inc. to address the challenge of helping entrepreneurs and small businesses approach and navigate federal laboratories to allow for collaborations that will enable entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions for health care challenges and grow their businesses.

TEDCO continues to be an influential entity in Maryland, generating $2.7 billion in economic activity across the state, supporting more than 12,000 jobs. A portion of this economic activity can be attributed to the federal programs already in place. These programs, like the SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab and DefTech, show TEDCO’s expertise in preparing, promoting and growing such a program like FLLIP.

“This new program fits perfectly within TEDCO’s scope,” said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO. “At TEDCO, we are already collaborating with federal labs, and, with this new program and earmarked funding, we are looking forward to expanding our support to more businesses and entrepreneurial efforts. We greatly appreciate the continual support from both Senator Cardin and Senator Van Hollen as we work to grow and support Maryland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

FITCI is located in one of Maryland’s Biotech Hubs, surrounded by several key Federal labs including the National Institutes of Health, the Frederick National Lab, Fort Detrick and the National Cancer Institute. This strategic location has led to contributions of more than $84 million to the local economy.