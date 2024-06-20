Representatives from NASA, FEMA, and the planetary defense community participate in the Fifth Planetary Defense Interagency Tabletop Exercise to inform and assess the nation’s ability to respond effectively to the threat of a potentially hazardous asteroid or comet. (Photo credits: NASA/JHU-APL/Ed Whitman)

NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office conducted its fifth biennial Planetary Defense Interagency Tabletop Exercise in April at the Johns Hopkin Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel. The event, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and with the assistance of the U.S. Department of State Office of State Affairs, assessed the nation’s ability to respond effectively to the threat of a potentially hazardous asteroid or comet.

“The uncertainties in these initial conditions for the exercise allowed participants to consider a particularly challenging set of circumstances,” said Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer emeritus NASA Headquarters in Washington. “A large asteroid impact is potentially the only natural disaster humanity has the technology to predict years in advance and take action to prevent.”

Participants considered potential national and global responses to a hypothetical scenario involving a never-before-detected asteroid with a 72% chance of hitting Earth in approximately 14 years, with preliminary observations that lacked details regarding size, composition and long-term trajectory. The hypothetical exercise was further complicated by the inability to conduct follow-up observations for at least seven months as the asteroid passed behind the sun.

The exercise brought together nearly 100 representatives from across U.S. government agencies and, for the first time, international planetary defense collaborators.

This exercise was the first to use data from NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, the first in-space demonstration of a technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid impacts.

NASA will publish a complete after-action report for the tabletop exercise at a later date, and will include strengths and gaps identified from analysis of the response, other discussions during the exercise, and recommendations for improvement.

“These outcomes will help to shape future exercises and studies to ensure NASA and other government agencies continue improving planetary defense preparedness,” said Johnson.