A car drives past a sign for the bwtech@UMBC Research and Technology Park North. Startup Grind Maryland has joined forces with the incubator and with FounderTrac, an Annapolis-based firm. (TBM / Jason Whong)

bwtech@UMBC Research and Technology Park is expanding its Entrepreneurs in Residence program, aimed at bolstering support for the commercialization of technology solutions from UMBC faculty, staff and students, as well as entrepreneurs throughout Maryland.



This substantial investment in top-tier business expertise underscores bwtech’s aim of providing founders with the necessary support to increase the likelihood of their success and further advance tech innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth in Maryland.



Leveraging their mastery of business best practices and cross-disciplinary mix of knowledge and skills, bwtech’s EiRs provide customized, one-on-one mentorship to help founders make informed decisions faster and more efficiently as they navigate the many challenges that come with starting and scaling a business.



They work with companies at all stages of maturity, offering advice on business development issues including strategic planning, filling business model gaps, identifying growth opportunities, refining product development, conducting market research, securing investment funds and developing connections within the ecosystem.



With this expansion, bwtech boasts a team of eight world-class EiRs who bring a wealth of experience and expertise across a diverse range of disciplines, including bio-life sciences, technology adoption, operations, general business strategy, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, health tech, digital strategy, and sales and marketing. They include:



David Fink (bio-life sciences) has experience in biotechnology and biomedical product development for more than 40 years, serving as founder or top officer of seven startups, mentoring hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs, authoring 41 scientific papers and book chapters and securing 25 U.S. patent awards.



Hillel Glazer (operations) works with growing companies to enhance their operational efficiency and meet their performance targets. Hillel also serves as a TEDCO UMBC MII Site Miner where he identifies groundbreaking technologies in the labs of university faculty members and helps translate their ideas into viable businesses.



Richard Chipkin (bio-life sciences) is a seasoned professional with over 35 years of experience in executive management, business development, and preclinical and clinical research at big pharma and biotech companies.



Chris Haug (general business strategy) is an entrepreneurship evangelist, with more than 40 years of conceiving, starting and growing successful companies, with three of his own ventures, a founding team member for an additional six, and mentoring and advising hundreds of startups and early-stage growth companies.



Chris White, UMBC ’97 (health tech) is an experienced health tech leader and startup founder with over 20 years of experience driving digital innovation and business growth in a variety of sectors, including health IT, Medicaid, state health agencies, academia and entrepreneurship.



Fehmida Kapadia (bio-life sciences) has over 20 years of experience in biomedical entrepreneurship, consulting, teaching, and research, and has helped nearly 100 entrepreneurial projects successfully progress in their startup journey.



Chris Ewing (sales and marketing) has cultivated a career in sales and marketing marked by a diverse range of experiences across several dynamic industry sectors, including aerospace, healthcare, product development, app development, drug design, aquaculture, and associations.



Christina Holt (digital product strategy) brings more than 25 years of experience as an executive-level growth adviser, specializing in digital product strategy for companies whose growth relies on broad, diverse, and growing adoption of their technology.



