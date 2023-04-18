BWI Marshall Airport. (Maryland Aviation Administration photo)

Icelandair’s schedule for winter 2023-2024 includes an increase in flights from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to Reykjavik. Due to strong commercial performance, service from Baltimore will be upgraded from seasonal to year-round and consist of the same schedule of daily flights.

The expanded service will also apply to Icelandair’s routes to Rome, Barcelona, Raleigh-Durham and Vancouver, but Baltimore is the only market that will have daily frequency, as the others will be three or four days per week.

The expanded winter schedule also includes the first addition of day flights to New York and Boston. That increases the number of weekly flights to 11 from Reykjavik to Boston, and 21 from Reykjavik to New York. All told, Icelandair will fly to 36 destinations this winter, with its capacity increasing 20-25%.

In other BWI Marshall news, airline and passenger traffic numbers continue to rebound. March 31 marked the new high point for daily passenger traffic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 34,542 passengers departing from the airport.

