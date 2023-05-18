There’s a new cruise ship at Maryland’s Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore: it’s Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas, which has replaced the company’s previous locally-based ship, Enchantment of the Seas. The new ship will offer year-round cruises to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean and New England/Canada.

“There is a huge appetite for cruising and our team at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore continues to deliver an incredibly convenient and comfortable cruise experience,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. “Cruising is a tremendous economic engine for our state, generating nearly 400 jobs and $63 million in annual revenues for local business.”

The Port has had year-round cruising since 2009, and through 2019 the Port averaged more than 200,000 passengers annually. Following a cruise industry-wide pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, Baltimore’s passenger counts have strongly rebounded, with its ships back to sailing at full capacity.

