BWI Marshall Airport. (Maryland Aviation Administration photo)

The summer travel season is heating up at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. As passenger volumes continue to rise, travelers are reminded to arrive at the airport early given the increasing passenger volumes with Ricky Smith, executive director/CEO of the airport expecting “one of our busiest summers ever.”

Travelers flying from BWI Marshall should arrive at the terminal two hours prior to takeoff for domestic airline check-in and the security checkpoint process, with additional time allotted for international flights.

Passengers are also advised to allow for additional time if using the airport’s parking shuttles to access the terminal, as shuttle delays are possible; and on-airport parking may be scarce at certain peak periods. If parking reaches capacity in specific lots, travelers will be directed to other BWI Marshall parking facilities that offer free shuttle service to the airport terminal. Real-time parking and security checkpoint information is available on the airport’s website at www.BWIairport.com.

In recent months, passenger traffic has been routinely approaching levels not seen since before the COVIS-19 pandemic. Airline seat capacity at BWI Marshall in May is nearly flat from the same month in 2019, before the pandemic. In April, departing passenger traffic climbed 17% over the same period last year.

Also, the second busiest day at BWI Marshall Airport since the start of the pandemic was recorded on May 18, with 34,190 departing passengers.





