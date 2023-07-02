(Copa Airlines submitted photo)

Copa Airlines has kicked off its schedule of four weekly flights between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Panama City, Panama, that will offer efficient connections to destinations across Latin America.

The airline is utilizing Boeing 737-800 aircraft for the new route. Copa operates an average of 300 daily flights through its Hub of the Americas, which is located at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City. BWI Marshall is the 14th U.S. destination for Copa Airlines.

Copa has come on board at the airport as airline and passenger traffic continue to rebound at BWI Marshall. In recent months, passenger traffic has routinely approached levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic; airline seat capacity for the summer is expected to grow more than 10% from last year and is projected to nearly match the same period in 2019.

The busiest day at BWI Marshall Airport since the start of the pandemic was recorded on June 16, with 34,984 departing passengers.

