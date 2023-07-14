The approach to the new restrooms on BWI Marshall’s Concourse B. (BWI Marshall Airport photo)

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 America’s Best Restroom contest. The annual competition celebrates businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities.

BWI Marshall is the only airport among the finalists, which is sponsored by Cintas Corp. The competition highlights the airport’s new restrooms on Concourse B that opened this spring as part of its $55 million program to modernize and enhance restroom facilities throughout the terminal, which is expanding and improving restrooms on Concourses B, C and D.

BWI Marshall Airport’s new set of restrooms, which are on Concourse B, offer sophisticated design and the seamless integration of modern technology.

Customer amenities include added space for stowing roller bags, along with full height stalls and doors. Also among the updates are new technologies, such as occupancy lights for the stalls and sensors to inform custodial staff when supplies need to be refilled. The renovation also encompasses exterior honeycomb core windows that provide natural light to the open areas of the restroom while also ensuring privacy.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite finalist at BestRestroom.com.

