The Maryland Department of Commerce announced that applications are now being accepted for the state’s $1 million Winery and Vineyard Economic Development Grant Program. Administered by Commerce’s Office of Tourism, it provides assistance to existing wineries and vineyards interested in making capital improvements, as well as new entities looking to establish a presence in Maryland.

Grants available for this program will support up to 25% of qualified capital expenses for new or existing wineries and vineyards in Maryland. Eligible expenses and improvements include barrels and bins; canopy management machines; fermenters or other recognized fermentation devices; fruit harvesters; irrigation equipment; presses, seeders, and tanks; and more.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 15. Awards will be made by Dec. 15. For more information, visit commerce.maryland.gov/wvedg.

