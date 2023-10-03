The approach to the new restrooms on BWI Marshall’s Concourse B. (BWI Marshall Airport photo)

Cintas Corp. has named BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport the winner of its 2023 America’s Best Restroom contest.

The newly constructed restrooms at BWI Marshall maximize occupant capacity while enhancing the passenger experience. The entrance welcomes travelers with an aesthetic mural and seating area while they wait for their companions. The new restrooms feature bright, spacious, fully enclosed stalls for privacy, touchless fixtures and individual lactation, adult changing and family assist rooms.

Each location features a state-of-the-art smart restroom system that integrates with color-changing, LED stall occupancy lights and digital signage at the entrances indicating availability. The system also provides real-time inventory tracking and usage counts for custodial services.

As this year’s winner, BWI Marshall has been awarded prizes from Cintas. They include a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service, and $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning or facility management, along with citation in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.

