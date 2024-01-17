The marketing efforts of the Maryland Koreatown Committee include the building of this $800,000 sign on Route 40 in Ellicott City. Photo: Maryland Koreatown Committee. (Carl Schmidt / Maryland Koreatown Committee)

Visit Howard County, in partnership with the Koreatown Planning Committee Board and Howard County Government, have introduced marylandkoreatown.com. The platform will showcase the cultural experience centered around the county’s Asian American and Pacific Islander-inspired restaurants, cafes, shops and boutiques, and attractions.

The website presents Koreatown as an international hub, inviting tourists from around the globe to explore its diverse cultural offerings with information on more than 70 businesses, as well as the local area.

The Maryland Koreatown brand was developed to promote cultural, dining and recreational experiences along Howard County’s portion of Route 40. The overall effort includes decals in the windows of the businesses for cross-promotional purposes, plus links to merchandise including clothing, tote bags, coffee mugs, and other items.

“Thank you to the people who made this possible and to Howard County, where dreams for a lot of Korean Americans have come true”, said Sean Kim, CEO for Chosun Hwaro restaurant. “What started as one is now home to [more than] 150 Korean-owned businesses. The road less traveled has become one that’s always filled with traffic now. Koreatown is more than just a small dot on a map; Koreatown is home, it’s a symbol of our shared bonds in an American society.”

The KPCB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was established to aesthetically improve the existing Korean Way signage located along Route 40 and rebrand as Koreatown by funding the installation of two traditional Korean palace-style signs, which are the first of its kind in the United States.

