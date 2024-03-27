Carnival Legend (Source: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line will temporarily move Carnival Legend’s Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Va., while recovery and remediation efforts continue in Baltimore Harbor following the collapse of the Key Bridge.

Carnival Legend is scheduled to return from its current voyage on Sunday, March 31. It will now return to Norfolk on Sunday, and a complimentary bus service will transport guests back to Baltimore. Guests on current and upcoming cruises are being informed of the change.

Carnival Legend’s next seven-day itinerary, departing on March 31, will operate from and return to Norfolk.

“Our thoughts remain with the impacted families and first responders in Baltimore,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the pledge made by President Biden to dedicate all available resources to reopen Baltimore Harbor to marine traffic as soon as possible. As those plans are finalized, we will update our future cruise guests on when we will return home to Baltimore. In the meantime, we appreciate the quick response and support from officials in Norfolk.”