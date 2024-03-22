BWI Marshall Airport. (Maryland Aviation Administration photo)

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport set a new annual record for international passenger traffic in 2023 with 1,365,847 international passengers — 2.58% higher than the previous record for international traffic at the airport, which was set in 2018.

In recent years, BWI Marshall has welcomed new international carriers Copa Airlines, Icelandair and PLAY. In addition, Southwest Airlines began new international service to Belize earlier this month; and new carrier BermudAir launched service between BWI Marshall and Bermuda on March 18.

Overall passenger traffic at BWI Marshall in 2023 climbed to 26.2 million, nearly 15% higher than 2022 and for the year, the airport was the busiest in the region. Passenger traffic in 2024 is anticipated to fully return to pre-pandemic levels, with airline seat capacity in early 2024 already exceeding that of 2019.

BWI Marshall produces a total economic impact of $11.3 billion. The airport and visitors generate and support more than 107,000 jobs throughout Maryland and the region. It also has a number of major capital projects underway that will add new services and amenities for passengers while providing important infrastructure to support airline partners.

