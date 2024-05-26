Carnival Pride returns to Baltimore on May 26. (Photo credit: Carnival Cruise Lines)

Carnival Cruise Lines resumed operations at the Port of Baltimore on July 26, following the return of the Carnival Pride to its home port.

Carnival Pride returned to Baltimore following a week-long cruise that embarked in Norfolk, VA., where Carnival temporarily moved its Baltimore operations after the collapse of the Key Bridge on March 26.

The ship’s next sailing, a 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Greenland, is expected to sail round-trip from Baltimore. The ship will then continue its previously planned sailings, currently scheduled into the spring of 2026.

“We are extremely grateful to the officials and incredible first responders in Baltimore, who’ve shown great leadership and resolve in this difficult time, as well as our supportive partners in Norfolk, whose rapid response allowed us to continue to deliver our scheduled sailings for our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “It’s been our goal to resume operations in Baltimore as soon as possible, and after working closely with local, state and federal agencies, we look forward to a successful return.”