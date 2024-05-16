Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is accepting bids for its Anchored in Hospitality Online Auction & Raffle opening on May 19 and closing on May 25 as part of the nationwide celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week.

The online event, celebrating the theme of “TRAVEL. Powering the Economy. Connecting America,” is designed to benefit and bolster the hospitality industry and will directly support the work of the nonprofit VAAAC Foundation established in 2023.

“There is no doubt that tourism drives economic impact and creates a quality of life for visitors and our residents,” said Kristen Pironis, executive director of VAAAC. “The workforce is the backbone of our industry, providing exceptional service and creating unforgettable experiences. Through the Foundation, we aim to support the hospitality workforce to build an even brighter future for our industry and our region.”

According to the Economic Impact of Tourism in Maryland 2022 report, the travel sector sustains 25,708 jobs, both directly and indirectly, in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County alone. In 2022, 6.8 million visitors to the county injected $3.8 billion into the state economy.

All funds raised through the VAAAC Foundation support mission-adjacent work in the hospitality and tourism sector, including education and training programs, job fairs, local student internships, and educational offerings.

The online auction & raffle runs concurrently with National Travel & Tourism Week. A variety of curated tourism packages and experiences, generously donated by community and hospitality partners, are available for auction.

To learn more, donate, or support the Anchored in Hospitality Online Auction & Raffle, visit: https://onecau.se/anchoredinhospitality. For more information about National Travel & Tourism Week, follow VAAAC on LinkedIn at @VisitAnnapolis.