People mingle on June 27 at the opening of the “Paint It! Ellicott City Plein Air” exhibit at the Howard County Welcome Center. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Geese floating down the Tiber River. The Patapsco Park headquarters. Main Street. Some of the most beloved and well-known spots in Ellicott City were on display at the Howard County Welcome Center as an exhibit of the “open paint” portion of “Paint It! Ellicott City Plein Air” opened on June 27.

Forty-seven artists — working in oil, pastel, watercolor, and other mediums — participated. Many were inspired by spontaneous scenes they came across during the plein air — or out of doors — painting days, held June 8-9.

“I liked the scene and it’s right along the river,” said artist Judith Estrin, whose painting reflects a sense of calmness.

Judith Estrin poses with her watercolor painting, “Bridge Over the Patapsco River” on June 27 at the opening of the “Paint It! Ellicott City Plein Air” exhibit at the Howard County Welcome Center. (TBM / Jason Whong)

She has lived in Columbia for 50 years with her husband, Alex Estrin, who enjoyed the exhibit, especially since he has visited many of the spots depicted.

“I think people are drawn to paintings they can identify with,” he said.

Ten-year-old Lucille Baxter, one of the youngest artists, titled her painting “Femme Dans la Nature,” using French because she believes the language best expresses the spirit of her painting.

Lucille Baxter stands by her painting, “Femme Dans la Nature,” with, from left, Jesse, Seamus and Mary Baxter. on June 27 at the opening of the “Paint It! Ellicott City Plein Air” exhibit at the Howard County Welcome Center. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Her father, Jesse Baxter, also exhibited a painting, titled “Family Outing,” depicting geese floating in the Tiber River — with one goose upended, perhaps getting a tasty morsel from the water below. “That happened while I was painting, and then I knew this was the scene for sure,” he said.

Plein air purists

What does “plein air” really mean to painters? Pat Flaherty, whose oil painting “Headquarters Patapsco State Park” captured a third prize award, explained that “plein air” means starting and finishing a painting while you are outdoors on the scene.

Pat Flaherty stands beneath her oil painting, “Headquarters Patapsco State Park,” a third prize award, on June 27 at the opening of the “Paint It! Ellicott City Plein Air” exhibit at the Howard County Welcome Center. (TBM / Jason Whong)

The goal for these local artists was to capture the spirit and essence of Ellicott City by incorporating natural light, color, and movement into their works.

During the plein air painting days, Flaherty decided to visit a spot she often walks in Patapsco Park. But it was cordoned off for an event, so she chose a spot closer to the headquarters.

“The chimney in the back of the building reminded me of a scene I wanted to paint,” she said — and she started and finished the painting on the spot.

“I’m a plein air purist,” she said.

Artist Sharon Fuller also talked about the plein air movement. “It has become very popular,” she said. “A lot of cities are doing plein air events now.”

She laughingly recalled her first plein air event: “It poured down rain and the paint was just running off!”

Sharon Fuller stands beneath her painting,, “Trio on the Hill” on June 27 at the opening of the “Paint It! Ellicott City Plein Air” exhibit at the Howard County Welcome Center. (TBM / Jason Whong)

Linda Rybak McNamee exhibited an acrylic painting entitled “The Red Awning,” which captures Ellicott City in the early morning light. “The angle of the light brought a warm, honey glow,” she said, noting that the rocks in Ellicott City change colors throughout the day.

She finished her painting in less than three hours. “That’s the spirit of plein air,” she said. “Use loose brush strokes to capture the spirit of the air. You can’t replicate that in the studio.”

Linda Rybak McNamee stands by her acrylic painting, “The Red Awning,” on June 27 at the opening of the “Paint It! Ellicott City Plein Air” exhibit at the Howard County Welcome Center. (TBM / Jason Whong)

The Howard County Welcome Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at 8267 Main Street in Ellicott City. Also on display is the HanGuk Korean Art Center Pop-up Museum, which opened in the Welcome Center in March.

Paint It! Ellicott City 2024 Open Paint Award Winners First Place: Matthew Sean Mitchell, “Noon on Hill Street” Second Place: Pamela Wilde, “Shimmer on the Water” Third Place: Pat Flaherty, “Headquarters Patapsco State Park” Honorable Mentions: Yik Chek Phan, “Upbeat in Uptown”; Deborah Moffitt, “St. Paul’s — Jewel on the Hill”; Julia Andersen “June Afternoon on the Patapsco” Best Depiction of Nature: Varada “Vivi” Vidya, “Tiber Creek by Little Market Cafe”; Morgan Domangue, “Main Street Ellicott City”; Lucille Baxter, “Femme Dans la Nature”