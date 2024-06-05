Condor Airlines’ new A330neo, sporting Condor’s its new striped branding, has arrived at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.



The A330neo will replace the previous generation of Boeing 767 aircraft, significantly reduce Condor’s operating costs and offer increased passenger and cargo capacity into the Baltimore/Washington market.



Condor’s A330neo will accommodate 310 passengers and feature 30 seats in Business, 64 seats in Premium Economy and 216 seats in Economy class. It features a whisper-quiet airspace cabin, providing passengers with a high level of comfort, ambience and design.



The plane’s new Business Class offers 30, lie-flat (180 degree) seats in a 1-2-1 configuration with direct aisle access for all guests. The seat conveniently converts to a 76-inch long by 19-inch-wide bed. Business Class guests have access to the latest movies, series, podcasts and games, all accessible on a 17.3-inch screen in 4K mode, with touchscreen and remote control.



