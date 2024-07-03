This first-of-its-kind brand takeover at BWI Marshall Airport by Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) will immerse travelers in all the great things to do and experience in Annapolis, Maryland. (Source: Clear Channel Outdoor)

Clear Channel Outdoor’s Airports Division has kicked off a partnership and sponsorship with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County to activate what’s billed as a first-of-its-kind brand takeover of the concourse at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport as the industry is expecting record numbers for the summer travel season.



Arrival passengers will experience the ‘Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County tunnel’ in the concourse at BWI Marshall as they head to the baggage claim. This brand takeover at the Airport by VAAAC will immerse travelers in all the great things to do and experience in the state capital.



The VAAAC campaign will run for 16 months, with arrival passengers experiencing the tunnel in the Concourse heading to the baggage claim, immersing travelers in all the great things to do and experience in Annapolis. The out-of-home campaign includes large tension fabric displays, lit tension fabric displays, wall graphics and wide-format vinyl graphics along the glass panels of the floor-level escalator.



In addition to the airport, VAAAC will have exposure on Clear Channel Outdoor billboards in the Baltimore Metro area extending their campaign messaging to local consumers and travelers once they leave BWI Marshall, which was the busiest airport in the Baltimore-Washington region with 26.2 million passengers served in 2023.



The number of air travelers through U.S. airports hit a new record-high on Sunday, June 23, with 2,996,193 people screened. The Transportation Security Administration expects this record to be broken again during the Independence Day holiday, forecasting that it will surpass 3 million people screened in a single day for the first time. Moreover, it’s projected that a record 5.74 million people will fly to their July 4 destinations.



The new partnership kicks off as the number of air travelers through U.S. airports is predicted to hit a new record-high this summer: Airlines for America said U.S. carriers plan to fly more than 26,000 daily flights this summer season, which runs from June 1 to Aug. 31. That’s up by 1,400 daily flights from 2023 (or 5.6%), when they carried 255 million passengers.

