The inside view of the spacious new restrooms on Concourse B at BWI Marshall. (BWI Marshall Airport)

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has opened the first set of renovated restrooms as part of a program to modernize and enhance facilities throughout the terminal. They are on Concourse B and total nearly 4,700 total square feet.

The new restrooms feature innovative technology, such as occupancy lights for the stalls and sensors to inform custodial staff when supplies need to be refilled. They encompass full height stalls, space for stowing roller bags, solid surface materials that are easy to clean and sanitize, and improved ventilation. The facilities also include honeycomb core windows that provide natural light to the open areas of the restroom while ensuring privacy.

The airport has an ongoing $55 million program that will ultimately expand and improve six sets of restrooms on Concourses B, C and D. The additional five restroom sets in the improvement program are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.



