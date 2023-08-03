Historic Laurel MARC Station (Photo: George Berkheimer)

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will close the Laurel MARC Train Station for 10 weeks starting Monday, Aug. 21, to expedite a project replacing both platforms, stairs and ramps at the station.

According to an MTA release, the $2.6 million project is being undertaken to optimize safety for riders during and after construction, with passenger convenience a primary consideration in scheduling the work simultaneously on both platforms. Temporarily closing the station will enable the station to return to full service in less than half the time required to repair one platform at a time.

“We understand this will cause some short-term inconvenience, but working this way will result in a far faster return to service for our riders and ensure the safety of riders and workers during construction,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold.

Several alternate travel options, including connections to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) services, are available for MARC customers during the Laurel Station closure from Aug. 21 to Oct. 29:

Camden Line stations Muirkirk (4.4 miles) and Savage (4.3 miles) – fares to and from Muirkirk or Savage stations are the same as from Laurel. Ample, free parking is available at both stations.

Penn Line stations Odenton (8.6 miles) or Bowie State University (8.9 miles) also offer ample, free parking. Camden Line tickets are always honored for travel on the Penn Line.

Commuter Bus Route 305 and Route 315 from the Scaggsville and Burtonsville park and ride lots into Washington, D.C. These commuter bus routes will honor MARC tickets during the Laurel station closure.

WMATA Bus 89M stops at several locations in downtown Laurel – a circle of Route 1 (Baltimore Avenue), Main Street and 7th Street – on its route to the Greenbelt Metro and MARC station. WMATA buses honor MARC weekly and monthly passes. Riders can transfer to a Camden Line train or WMATA Metrorail (appropriate Metrorail fare required).

RTA Route 409 from a stop along Route 1/Baltimore Avenue at the Laurel MARC station to the Savage MARC station.