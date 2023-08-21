The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore recently welcomed the largest container ship ever to visit Maryland with the arrival of the Evergreen Ever Max at Seagirt Marine Terminal. The vessel weighs 165,350 tons and has the capacity to handle 15,432 twenty-foot equivalent containers.

At more than 1,200 feet in length, the Ever Max is longer than four football fields. Previously, the largest container ship to visit the Port of Baltimore was another Evergreen vessel, the Triton, which first visited in 2019 and has a capacity of 14,424-TEU containers. The Port is capable of accommodating massive container ships because of its infrastructure: it has a 50-foot-deep channel and an array of the ultra-large, Neo-Panamax cranes needed to serve a vessel of this size.

The Port continues to have a strong 2023. The most recent figures (through May) show major commodities at the state-owned, public marine terminals such as roll-on/roll-off farm and construction equipment, containers and general cargo are all up year to date compared to 2022. Roll-on/roll-off cargo is up 30%, containers are up 10% and general cargo is up 8%.

The 2023 start follows a 2022 that saw the Port handle a record $74.3 billion in foreign cargo and established other new records for roll-on/roll-off, containers, general cargo and forest products despite worldwide supply chain issues.

