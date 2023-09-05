The Maryland Department of Transportation released its Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program.

The six-year, $21.2 billion plan outlines capital investments in each mode funded by the Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration and The Secretary’s Office, as well as Maryland’s investment in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The plan also includes an additional $2.7 billion investment planned by the Maryland Transportation Authority, which receives no money from the Transportation Trust Fund; its toll facilities are fully financed, constructed, operated, maintained, improved and protected with toll revenues paid by customers using those facilities.

The release of the draft program launches the MDOT’s annual tour of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to discuss the funding plan and receive input from local officials and/or the public. The tour takes place in September and November, with the local jurisdictions hosting the meetings. For dates and times, visit mdot.maryland.gov/OPCP/PUBLIC_Tour_Schedule_Sept_Nov_2023_DRAFT.pdf.

Following the tour, the Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program will be finalized and submitted in January for consideration during the 2024 General Assembly session. To view the full Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program, go to ctp.maryland.gov.

