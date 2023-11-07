Photo courtesy Port of Baltimore.

The U.S. Department of Transportation plans to spend more than $47 million to fund a port improvement project in Baltimore.

The project will fund berth and upland improvements to accommodate heavy project cargoes near the Port of Baltimore. The project includes construction of a roll-on/roll-off pad, a crane pad, ground improvements, geotechnical work and steel structures to support components used in offshore wind projects. Work also includes site remediation and environmental mitigation activities.

The project will increase safety at the facility through remediation of the site, including the removal of hazardous materials, such as asbestos and lead paint, and repair or replacement of access and safety features, including railings, stairs, fences, and doors.

Such port improvement projects will strengthen supply chain reliability, create workforce development opportunities, expedite the movement of goods, and improve the safety, reliability and resilience of ports. These investments are part of the largest dedicated funding for ports and waterways in history ― nearly $17 billion through the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

