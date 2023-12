BWI Marshall Airport. (Maryland Aviation Administration photo)

Sunday, Nov. 26, marked a new high point for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic. With 36,685 departing passengers, that date was the busiest day at BWI Marshall since late 2019.

The previous high point since 2019 at the airport occurred on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, when there were 35,745 departing passengers.