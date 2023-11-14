Upgrades have been made to Anne Arundel County’s bus system, including real-time bus tracking using the free Passio GO app; free Wi-Fi on all county buses; and state-of-the-art shelters with accessible seating, solar panels and device charging ports, according to its Office of Transportation.

The Passio GO app allows transit users to see real-time bus locations, schedules and estimated time of arrival for better trip planning. The app is free to download on the Google Play Store and Mac Apple Store, and functions for all fixed county bus routes. All county buses are fare free and are now equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi.

The county installed five state-of-the-art bus shelters on key routes ― at the Severn Library, at the Harmans-Dorsey Fire Station, on Ritchie Highway at the Pasadena Crossroads Shopping Center, on College Parkway at Peninsula Farms Road and on Ritchie Hwy at Arnold Road, near Safeway. These shelters will feature a number of upgrades and amenities, including USB charging outlets, solar powered lights, comfortable seating and trash cans to maintain cleanliness.

For more information or updates on the shelters or routes, visit aacounty.org/transit.

