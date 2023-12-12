Photo courtesy Port of Baltimore.

Cargo volumes continued an upward trend through the third quarter of 2023 for key targeted commodities at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

From January through September at the Port’s state-owned terminals, roll on/roll off farm and construction machinery recorded a 28 percent increase compared to the record numbers of 2022, with container volumes rising six percent. Overall, general cargo was up three percent.

Last year, the Port of Baltimore saw a record $74.3 billion worth of foreign cargo cross its state-owned and private piers. Baltimore handled 43.3 million tons of cargo in 2022 ― nearly matching its record of 44.2 million tons in 2019.

In addition, the Port’s cruise business has also had a successful 2023, which was notable for the September addition of adding its third major international cruising partner, Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian is sailing a fall and winter schedule and joins year-round Baltimore cruise providers Carnival and Royal Caribbean in offering voyages to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean, New England and Canada.

