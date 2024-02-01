For the 15th consecutive year, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore received a top U.S. Coast Guard security assessment for the six state-owned, public marine terminals that are managed by the Maryland Port Administration.

The annual inspection of facilities included a detailed review of all security protocols and procedures at the Dundalk, Seagirt, North Locust Point, South Locust Point (including the cruise passenger terminal), Fairfield and Masonville marine terminals.

Each year U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland conducts an inspection at the Port to ensure compliance with federal security regulations. It encompasses a review of the MPA’s Facility Security Plan and its Cyber Security Annex.

In recent years, the MPA has installed high-mast lighting and fencing, stronger gate and fence line conditions, additional signage and other physical security equipment. Heightened cybersecurity and access control initiatives, coupled with the MPA’s closed-circuit television network, have added to the MPA’s security program.

The Port of Baltimore ranks first among the nation’s ports for volume of autos and light trucks, roll-on/roll-off farm and construction machinery, and imported sugar and gypsum. It ranks 11th among major U.S. ports for cargo handled and ninth for total cargo value.

It generates more than 15,300 direct jobs, with nearly 140,000 jobs overall linked to Port activities. The Port is responsible for nearly $3.3 billion in wages and salaries, $2.6 billion in business revenues and $395 million in state and local tax revenues.

