Almost $19,974,160 in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding for projects at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Martin State Airport, the base of operations for Maryland’s Air National Guard, are to be received by the Maryland Aviation Administration.

The awards were distributed under the fiscal 2024 Airport Terminal Program and authorized through the IIJA. They include:

● $14,574,160 for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to replace an aging passenger boarding bridge.

● $5.4 million for Martin State Airport to replace an aging air traffic control tower for increased safety and efficiency.

The IIJA, enacted in 2021, allocated $5 billion over five years to the Airport Terminal Program, which awards grants for airport terminal development projects.

